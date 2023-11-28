President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba got more than what he bargained for after lambasting South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on X handle formerly Twitter.

Charamba invited trouble for himself after he accused SABC of using the wrong source on Zimbabwe Government matters.

“SABC MUST FEEL SUITABLY EMBARRASSED BY THIS FAKERY IT HAS DIGNIFIED AS NEWS. IT IS A REAL SHAME WHICH IS INEVITABLE ONCE SUCH A BIG NEWS ORGANISATION THINKS IT CAN GET NEWS ON ZIMBABWE GOVT FROM ANY OTHER SOURCE OTHER THAN THE GOVT CONCERNED. I HOPE THEY LEARN FOR BETTER,” said Charamba.

In response, to Charamba’s assertions, Dr Glen Meda said: You are the one who should be embarrassed by failing to pick that it’s AI generated. We hope you learn for the better – you are actually embarrassing the caretaker government by going overboard on something that is not of

@SABCNews’s making. We are in digital age mambara!

Another netizen Chimuka weighed in also, telling Charamba: “It is Al generated mukuru. Chakabikwa ….mukaita zvekutamba vakomana vanogadzira chenyu muchi confirmer news dzacho 🤣🤣🤣🤣chinongodiwa mufananidzo wenyu chete.

Sinyoro said: “🤣🤣🤣 when we at you must leave the stage for young minds you think we ar hallucinating, it’s is this self embarrassing that we try to avoid from the sekurus like you. Muzukuru anotii 😂😂😂 sekuru vakapusa?? This is tech era, relax and sit down, not this embarrassment.”

Ambassador Mubvumbi:

“Uri tateguru zveshuwa😂😂😂😂calm down it’s just technology.”

@TrainedFollower: “A presidential spokesman who doesn’t know AI 😂

We’re cooking another one tochikanda kumasero emusangano

