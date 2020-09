Reports reaching this publication are that TechMagTv crew were today attacked by unknown assailants while covering the ZINASU demonstration.

It is reported that video cameras, photo cameras, handbag, car keys are among other valuables taken from the scene.

According to the information from the media house, a white 4 by 4 vehicle reg AEN7704 was witnessed ransacking TechMagTv crew while police watched.

More details to come…