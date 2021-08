Some teachers across the country have carried out protests as schools re-opened today.

They are demanding both the pre October 2018 salaries and part of their incomes deducted under the No Pay No work.

They are declaring No pay No work.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has confirmed the protests urging government solve the educators’ grievances.

Another teachers’ union the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe also confirmed the protests.

