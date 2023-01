The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has petitioned the government over salaries.

The teachers’ body says this is a reminder to their employer adding that they remain keen on their call for the restoration of our pre-October 2018 salaries of USD540.

“We have penned another letter to the employer as a reminder of the demand for an upward salary review . We remain keen on our call for the restoration of our pre-October 2018 salaries of USD540,” says ARTUZ.

Zwnews