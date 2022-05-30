A taxi driver from Harare was last Saturday robbed of his vehicle by a suspect who was masquerading as a client, police authorities have said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“Police in Harare are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 28/04/22 at corner Fourth Street and Central Avenue,” said the ZRP in a tweet Monday afternoon. “The complainant was using a Toyota Sienta vehicle, AFI 9940 as a taxi and was hired by the suspect to corner Fourth Street and Central Avenue from a bar at corner Jason Moyo and Mbuya Nehanda Street in the CBD,” added the police.

It is reported that, “the suspect attacked the complainant along the way before pushing him out of the vehicle and driving off. Anyone with information to contact any Police Station”.

Zwnews