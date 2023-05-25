A TAXI driver from Kuwadzana Extension spent a night at a church shrine after being robbed of his vehicle and money by two unidentified men.

The men hired the taxi driver, Robert Mungure, from Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre.

They claimed they wanted to pick up their wives at Long Chen Mall but, instead, robbed him at gunpoint.

They tied him up before dumping him in an industrial area.

Mungure managed to untie himself and sought refuge at a nearby Apostolic Church, where he spent the night.

The police later found his vehicle dumped in Epworth, without wheels.

“I am yet to recover from the trauma I went through last Friday at the hands of armed robbers,” said Robert.

“I failed to pray even after finding refuge at the church shrine where I slept.

“Zvekutuka mapurisa zviya unenge usati wasangana nedambudziko.

“Ndakaisa nyaya yangu kwavari ndikazonzwa Saturday vandifonera kuti mota yawanikwa.

“I thank police as well as the apostolic church members who helped me after telling them what I had gone through,” he said.

Robert said he had charged them US$10 and when they got to the Long Chen main gate, one of the robbers asked him to stop the car so that he could call his wife to inform her that they had arrived.

“He pretended as if he was taking out a cellphone from his pocket, but instead produced a knife and a pistol.

“He ordered me to surrender all the money I had worked for that day.

“The other robber grabbed me from behind and pulled me to the back seat.

“The armed one pistol-whipped me, and then they tied my hands and legs with shoe laces.

“He took my itel cellphone and cash amounting to US$40 from my pocket and also tore my trousers and belt during the search.”

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector, Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident, and urged people to report any suspicious movements and avoid night trips.