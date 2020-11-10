MASVINGO– Justice Garainesu Mawadze has sentenced a man he convicted of murdering a taxi driver in Masvingo in June 2019 to 22 years in jail.
Chakanetsa Kambarami killed Josiah Rimai (36), a taxi driver in a gruesome murder. He then stole his Toyota Fun Cargo taxi.
The three-hour judgment was handed down on October 30, 2020 after Kambarami spent 16 months in remand prison. He will effectively serve 21 years.
Kambarami was handed an 18-year sentence for murder and four-years for stealing Rimai’s Toyota Fun Cargo.
Justice Mawadze bemoaned the callous murder of Rimai who was first assaulted at a lodge in town before being dumped near Sundowns Lodge where his near lifeless body was found by a search part of fellow taxi drivers.
Justice Mawadze said there was overwhelming evidence against Kambarami who made a litany of complaints and pleas prolonging the conclusion of the case by over a year.
-Masvingo Mirror