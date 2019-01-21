Grace Mugabe’s sons Russell, Robert Jr BED same girlfriend..PICTURES

Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sons Robert Jr and Russell Gorereza appear to be smitten by the same girl so much that they have actually dated and cohabited with her at different times.

United Kingdom-based model Tapiwa Sithole confirmed that she has actually cohabited with the brothers although she was coy about revealing the status of her relationships with the brothers.

Speaking to the local tabloid, H-Metro, Tapiwa denied that she was throwing herself at the brothers and went on to state that in fact, Russell and Robert Jr where the ones who were smitten with her.

Said Tapiwa,

“How can people say that I’m throwing myself at these boys when they are the ones after me? A week ago, I was at Russell’s apartment, I spent days with him after he called after he called me saying that he was neglected on his birthday. How could I be forcing myself on him when he was actually taking me to places, spending money on me and taking me to Pretoria?

“…I don’t why people are making noise about me and me and Russell now when we stayed together before. In 2017, I flew back to Zimbabwe and stayed with Russell at his apartment for a week,” she added.

Speaking on her relationship with the younger brother, Tapiwa said,

“I attended the Luxury Lifestyle awards in Dubai and Robert contacted me. He drove his car and came to pick me up and went with me to his apartment, so how am I throwing myself at them?

“I can neither confirm nor deny anything about my relationships because I am a private person and assumptions tend to help those curious about me.”

hmetro