A disgruntled boyfriend(pictured above) has exposed a married woman after she cheated with his close friend.

The love triangle left one Tariro or Mai Denzel with egg on her face after her disgruntled boyfriend sent nudes pictures to her husband.

Reports are that, the boyfriend, one Daniel Parangeta, from Chimhanda village in Rushinga was riled by Tariro’s decision to dump him for his friend.

This didn’t go down well with him and he exposed Tariro to her husband, who confronted her.

The matter has since been circulating on social media after the husband forced her to confess by calling her relatives to inform them about her shenaningans.In some audios, Tariro was made to confess to her brother over the phone in the presence of her husband who was heard telling her what to say.

“I was dating someone, so I later dumped him and started dating another one. I didn’t know they knew each other. So, he discovered that affair and told my husband.

“He also showed him some nude pictures of me that I had sent him,” Tariro said.

Baba Denzel said Daniel had sent him Tariro’s nudes via WhatsApp.

“I was surprised when her boyfriend Daniel told me about his relationship with my wife as if that was not enough, he then sent my wife’s nude pictures as proof that indeed were in love.

“I then confronted my wife about the issue and asked her about Daniel and she ran away.

“I then received a phone call from Daniel asking why I asked Tariro about the issue and he later told me that Tariro was hiding in my landlord’s house,” said Baba Denzel.

Baba Denzel asked his wife’s relatives to come and fetch her.

“It’s not the first time she is doing this. I caught her in Mbare and she came ikoko akabatwa futi.

“She was even sending them nude pictures and showing them new panties.

“She has two boyfriends.”

Baba Denzel told his brother in-law to come and collect his sister.

“Come and get your sister, you have to take her today,” he said calmly.

Tariro’s mother also talked to her on the phone.

“You are a married woman, why were you doing that my daughter. I am embarrassed by your conduct. Why were you doing it,” she asked. Tariro responded by saying she blundered.

state media