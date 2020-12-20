The Sports Writers Association of Zimbabwe (SWAZ) says it is calling upon its members to send in entries for the Zimbabwe Sports Media Awards 2020 Edition.

The Awards ceremony will be held at the Harare Sports Club cricket section VIP enclosure at 15:00hrs on 21 December and the deadline for entering is Sunday 20 December.

The categories are as follows:

1. Sports Journalist of the Year (Print)

2. Female Sports Journalist of the Year

3. Young Sports Journalist of the Year (25 years and below)

4. Sports Journalist of the Year Electronic

5. Sports Journalist of the Year Online

When sending the entries, applicants will be required to provide the following details.

1. Proof of SWAZ Membership

2. Full details including contact details.

Tanganda Tea Company, National Foods, Herentals Group of Colleges and Zimbabwe Cricket are some of the organisations that have come on board to partner Swaz for the awards.

Meanwhile, there would be nothing much to write home about at this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic which affected sporting activities in the country.

A Swaz spokesperson said the idea to have the awards was inspired by the fact that 2020 was a difficult year because of Covid-19, which saw little sporting activity in Zimbabwe.

“The event is borne out of the need to reward and encourage essential personnel who remained unwavering to duty in a year decimated by the global coronavirus pandemic and ensured the public was well-informed regardless and still received their favourite sports news and programmes,’’ the spokesperson said.

