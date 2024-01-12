Suspended Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) ‘Good Morning Zimbabwe’ presenter Victoria Manase (right) has issued an apology days after claiming on the programme that King Lobengula of the Ndebele sold the country to colonialists ‘for his love of sugar.’

In her letter to the nation, Manase said her comments were ‘truly repulsive and insensitive’ and she promised to learn from the experience.

On the programme Manase made fun of the late King Lobengula saying his love for sugar saw him selling the country to colonialists.

Apparently, this attracted criticism from the government and citizens at large and she was later suspended along with her co-host.

