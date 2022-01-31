CONTROVERSIAL ex-girlfriend to Norton MP Temba Mliswa has revealed that they started bedroom action during her periods after the politician promised to marry her.

Below is a full thread by Susan Mutami who also mentioned that she was also in a relationship with the late SB Moyo just before Mliswa came into the picture:

Since Temba Mliswa wants us to discuss our personal issues in public, I’m here for it. FYI I started sleeping w ur Honourable MP for Norton on the second day of my period whilst I was still bleeding till I finished ovulating and we waited for the… … results since he had promised to marry me. I’m happy to do DNA’s any-day, anytime here in Australia. I didn’t even sleep with anyone during that period saka zvemunhu anoda kuita kunge akanyengerwa iye akanyenga ega handizvidi. Anyway #RegisterToVoteZW.. What I will not do is allow u Temba Mliswa to Bully me in front of the whole nation. I asked u through @cdesetfree to look after Tino and u refused and always hide w wanting DNA which I have no problem doing. How do u do paternity w someone u blocked. Whatever the strategy is in your camp, Darling I’m here for it. For a second I loved u Temba Mliswa till SB Moyo sent his aide to warn me abt u at ur villa and said that pane zviri kuitika in politics and the aide recorded ur friend when he rang, asking if he could pick up my son for a few minutes and I refused. He even wanted to know the type of relationship u had with his wife since he knew u guys were communicating. I knew I had messed up but I kept my pregnancy. I love Tino with all my heart and he’s loved by my family and his fellow Australians, and that’s all that matters. SB Moyo prepared me for this as if he knew what was coming so don’t ever think u can Bully me.. MAYA, NADA.

So proud of Mliswa, he now has a set of new teeth. God is wonderful #sabhukuwevanhu also please don’t forget to #RegisterToVoteZW and to vote for @CCCZimbabwe. Let’s all remove these thieves from office. pic.twitter.com/jCArRI8saK — Susan Mutami (@mutami_susan) January 31, 2022

What I will not do is allow u Temba Mliswa to Bully me in front of the whole nation. I asked u through @cdesetfree to look after Tino and u refused and always hide w wanting DNA which I have no problem doing. How do u do paternity w someone u blocked… — Susan Mutami (@mutami_susan) January 30, 2022