The Supreme Court has set aside its judgment in the final appeal by former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe against his conviction and three-year sentence, plus a fine of US$12,780 for smuggling 138,000 litres of diesel.

Mukupe, along with three drivers, was convicted of unlawfully importing diesel without paying duty, as they replaced the fuel with water in Zimbabwe while en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The appeal was heard by a three-judge panel led by Justice Nicholas Mathonsi, and the court has yet to deliver its verdict.

ZANU PF Patriots