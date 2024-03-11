Supreme Court reserves judgment on ‘ex-minister’ Mukupe’s appeal against conviction

The Supreme Court has set aside its judgment in the final appeal by former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe against his conviction and three-year sentence, plus a fine of US$12,780 for smuggling 138,000 litres of diesel.
Mukupe, along with three drivers, was convicted of unlawfully importing diesel without paying duty, as they replaced the fuel with water in Zimbabwe while en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The appeal was heard by a three-judge panel led by Justice Nicholas Mathonsi, and the court has yet to deliver its verdict.
ZANU PF Patriots
The Zimbabwean dollar, Zimdollar continues to lead the pack in the wrong direction when compared… Read More
A former Zambian minister has urged married couples not to endulge in what she calls… Read More
South Africa – At least 13 Zimbabweans died while 26 others were hospitalised with serious… Read More
AN Ambassadors for Christ Ministries International pastor, Peter Jezi, is facing criticism after ending his… Read More
A Harare woman, Sally Sallom Chikodzi, has expressed feelings of betrayal and humiliation after discovering… Read More
The anticipation of a new single currency for East Africa appeared to materialize with the… Read More