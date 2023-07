Supreme Court judges, Justices Susan Mavangira, Chinembiri Bhunu and Chiweshe have set July 26 (2.30PM) as date to hear independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s appeal against disqualification as a presidential candidate.

This followed Kasukuwere’s withdrawal of earlier objection to an application by ZANU PF activist Lovedale Mangwana that his appeal against High Court ruling barring him from contesting be heard on urgent basis.

Details later…