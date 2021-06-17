“That’s one problem with ZANU-PF, they think they should own people or are entitled to them. Sulu is a musician and must be allowed the freedom of association, unless of course ZANU-PF are willing to give him an exclusive rights contract and pay him accordingly him an exclusive rights contract and pay him accordingly,” Mliswa.

Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has urged Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu not to mix music and politics.

His advice came after ZANUP-PF youths were gunning for one of their own, Chimbetu because he had composed a song which is not politically correct according to their liking.

Commenting on the matter, Mliswa says: “Sulu, a great musician in his own right, should learn lessons from the late, great, Dr. Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi: not to mix music with politics.”

Mliswa says Tuku stuck to music no matter what and despite many accusations, he remained consistent and was eventually declared a National Hero upon his passing.

Mliswa lambasted ZANU-PF for behaving as if they own people or are entitled to them.

“That’s one problem with ZANU-PF, they think they should own people or are entitled to them. Sulu is a musician and must be allowed the freedom of association, unless of course ZANU-PF are willing to give him an exclusive rights contract and pay him accordingly him an exclusive rights contract and pay him accordingly,” he says.

Mliswa maintains that Sulu should be let to carry on and do his job properly, saying music is universal and transcends beyond borders, boundaries and political affiliations.

“Music is for the people and has the power to unite and lift the spirits. I like Sulu, just stay out of politics as it jeopardises your following,” he adds.

-Zwnews