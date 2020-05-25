After an earlier attempt to hang himself on a roof truss in his bedroom was blocked by his granddaughter, a 71-year-old Binga man of suicidal habits died last week when he fell from a tree while trying to commit suicide, it has been learnt.

The now deceased Sianganda Mudenda of Zungwane 11 Village in Binga’s Siandindi area is reported to have earlier attempted to hang himself from a bedroom roof truss but reneged on the move after his 16-year-old granddaughter pleaded with him.

Provincial police spokesperson for Matabeleland North, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese (pictured) said the two were alone while the now deceased’s wife Noloa Mudenda (66) was away when the tragic incident occurred.

The late Mudenda who was apparently determined to end his life later told his teenage granddaughter that he wanted to get something from a tree in the yard.

Despite the 16-year-old begging her deceased grandfather against climbing the tree, this failed to pay dividends as the old man was now determined to bid farewell to Planet Earth than ever before.

Instead of hanging himself on the tree, Mudenda fell from the tree and passed on.

State Media