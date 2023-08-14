Stunner has treated his fans to yet another surprise after the rapper wished his ex-wife Olinda Chapel a happy birthday in a heartfelt Facebook post.

The post was captioned “Happy birthday to the incredible woman who fills my world with love, laughter, and beautiful memories…”.

Olinda just turned 40.

Despite pointing that the two have gone separate ways, Stunner says he is grateful for the memories he shared with Olinda.

Stunner who is also in the UK, performed at Olinda’s pre birthday party at the weekend.

Both Stunner and Olinda’s fans have since called for the pair to reconcile since their current relationships have also gone sour.

state media