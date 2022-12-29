A 52-YEAR-OLD New Cranborne man shot himself to death following a domestic dispute with his wife on Tuesday.

Pasipamire Kanyimo reportedly shot himself on the left side of his head just above the ear following a misunderstanding with his wife Virginia Kanyimo, 46, at their house.

Sources told H-Metro that Virginia had told Pasipamire that she was losing affection for him and wanted a separation.

This did not go down well with Pasipamire and the two fought in their matrimonial bedroom.

The source said Pasipamire left Virginia unconscious believing that he’d killed her and then shot himself.

Pasipamire was reportedly struggling to fend for his family, leaving that burden with Virginia.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Pasipamire’s body was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital Mortuary.

“Police are investigating a case involving a man believed to have shot himself to death in Cranborne,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that the wife had a misunderstanding with the now deceased.

“One of the house occupants said the now deceased told her that he was going to shoot himself and she ran to their neighbour for assistance.

“Upon returning in the company of their neighbour, they found the now deceased lying in a pool of blood.

“Police recovered a revolver and some live bullets at the scene,” said Insp Chakanza.

The firearm’s licence had expired at the beginning of January.

