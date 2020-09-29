A 69-year old man from Rusape was killed by an 8-member notorious gang armed with traditional weapons which included machetes, knives and wooden sticks, police authorities have confirmed.

According to the police, the eight assailants got away with US$7 and an undisclosed amount in local currency. Their victim, who sustained cuts on the head, nose and arms, from the attack, was pronounced dead on arrival at Rusape General Hospital.

Said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in a tweet:

“Police in Manicaland are looking for a group of seven- eight male adults who murdered a 60 year old man at his homestead on 27/9/20 in Rusape”.

“The men who wore masks and were armed with knives, machetes and wooden sticks demanded money from the man and his family but were told there was none. They tied the man’s wife and two children with a rope and later dragged the man outside where they assaulted him on the head,” the ZRP said.

“They stole US$7.00 and an undisclosed amount in local currency and made good their escape. The man, who sustained cuts on the head, nose and arms was pronounced dead on arrival at Rusape General Hospital,” said the police.

