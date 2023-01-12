Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has implored politicians supposedly from the ruling party to stop killing Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa’s supporters.

Zivhu says those who support Chamisa have reasons of doing so and should not be killed for it.

“Stop kuponda those who support Chamisa they’ve reasons why they support him, convince them amicably if you think their reasons are invalid, if you use force you are opening eyes of many people who believe Chamisa has it that can deliver the Zimbabwe they want,” he says.

Meanwhile, Zivhu has implored political parties members to embrace one another saying one may end up on the other side of the table.

“Goodnight mose ve CCC neve Zanu pf, tambayi mose zvakanaka in politics 6 months is like 6 years, anything can happen mukamuka vamwe vava ma Zanu from CCC or vamwe vava ma CCC from Zanu, tomutsana mangwana Nyika ndeyedu tose,” he says.

Zwnews