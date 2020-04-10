A former Zanu PF cabinet minister has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government must ‘stop wasting precious time’ by holding ceremonies at State House over sanitiser donations and truly commit to confronting the ravaging novel coronavirus head-on.



According to the fugitive former deputy minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Godfrey Gandawa, the Harare adminstration must put politics aside and focus on finding ways of curbing the spread of the pandemic which has so far claimed three lives since the first case was confirmed on March 20.

Gandawa said in South Africa, multi-millionaires Patrice Motsepe, Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer donated billions of rands, yet there ‘was no ceremony held’ in honour of the donations.

“Let’s put politics aside and confront the COVID-19 emergency. Zimbabwe is wasting precious time playing for optics and holding State House ceremonies for sanitiser donations. Motsepe donated R1 billion, Rupert R1 billion, Oppenheimer R1 billion. There was no ceremony in SA,” Gandawa said.



Mnangagwa, and his two deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi were this week attacked by internet users after pictures of an ambulance donation by Croco Holdings Limited at State House went viral on social media.

Zwnews