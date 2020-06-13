Fugitive former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has warned state spokesperson Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana against being used by the Government through commenting on the issue of the allegedly abducted three MDC Alliance legislators, and let security arms accused of the abductions speak for themselves.

Moyo told Mangwana in a tweet that during his tenure as Information minister in the early 2000s, he got himself into serious trouble after making pronouncements based on cabinet reports seeking to protect security agents, alleged to be the captors of citizens who would have been abducted.

This was after Mangwana had tweeted on his personal handle, about Government position on the fate of the three opposition figures currently in remand prison, pending bail hearing next Monday.

The three who include Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are now being charged with faking their own abductions.

Soon after their bail was deferred to Monday, Mangwana took to his Twitter handle to announce the position of the government on the matter.

“We presented three scenarios over the alleged abduction of Joanna Mamombe, (that) there was no abduction (and secondly), third force did it,” said Mangwana on Friday.

But Moyo advised Mangwana otherwise, saying:

“We? Be careful. As Information minister, I burnt my fingers by making public comments based on cabinet reports on abducted persons. The reports had constructive lies to protect state agents, the abductors. My advice to you, (Mangwana), let the security arms speak for themselves!”

Moyo skipped the country following the ouster of the late long-ruling Zimbabwe despot, Robert Mugabe who was replaced by current president Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2017.

He was part of the mutilated G40 cabal then viciously opposed to Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed Mugabe. Other former G40 ‘factionalists’ included Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere.

Zwnews