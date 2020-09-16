Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore says State capture of constitutional institutions is the main cause of the country’s hosts of problems.

Ngadziore who is out of jail on ZW$2 000 bail has blamed state capture for a host of problems affecting Zimbabwe toady.

He says it is slanderous for the state captured Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) to classify constitutional rights to freedom of expression as ‘illegal,’ adding that this will never deflate the citizens’ demands and quest for justice.

“State Capture is the root-cause of our conundrums in Zimbabwe!

“ZBC’s slander labeling our constitutional rights to freedom of expression ‘illegal’ will never deflate our demands & quest for JUSTICE,” he says.

Ngadziore was recently arrested and spent weeks in prison for demonstrating at Impala Car Rental, in Harare demanding the company makes public, details of their client who hired one of its vehicles used in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Muchehiwa, a trainee journalist was abducted on July 30 by suspected security agents in Bulawayo’s central business district, a day before the foiled 31 July anti-corruption national protests.

He was held for three days at an unknown location and was subjected to gruesome torture before he was dumped close to his home after a High Court judge had ordered his release with 72 hours.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record claiming that he has captured every institution in the country including the judiciary.

He once told a gathering that his party ZANU PF, was in charge of everything from the police, courts, public media and the army.