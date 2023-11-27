Former Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr. John Mangwiro testified in court that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, while admitted in South Africa, received treatment from a veterinary doctor at the insistence of his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa. Dr. Mangwiro disclosed that Mubaiwa introduced Dr. Bruce Peck as the best medical practitioner in South Africa, but suspicions arose when Dr. Willi Leo Seiling witnessed Dr. Peck engaging in intimate behavior with Mubaiwa.

Dr. Mangwiro revealed that he later discovered Dr. Peck was a veterinary doctor after initially being presented as a family medical practitioner by Mubaiwa. He further testified that Mubaiwa frequently sought private sessions with Vice President Chiwenga, raising concerns about the nature of the treatments.

The State is now seeking to summon Vice President Chiwenga to testify on December 7 as the trial continues. During the previous hearing, Dr. Mangwiro detailed instances where Chiwenga’s health would visibly deteriorate each time he returned home from medical treatment abroad, a phenomenon that puzzled medical professionals.

Mubaiwa is currently facing charges of attempting to kill VP Chiwenga by allegedly tampering with his life support system in a South African hospital. The trial is unfolding with revelations that cast a spotlight on the complex and contentious circumstances surrounding the health and treatment of the high-profile figure.