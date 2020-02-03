As persistent power cuts continue unabated across South Africa, residents from Soweto took to the streets Monday morning, resulting in the disruption of traffic flow.

The angry protesters burnt tires, and blocked roads with rocks, subsequently disrupting the movement of traffic in Moroka South. Roads that have been affected include Elias Motsoaledi and Chris Hani. As a result, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnar advised motorists to use alternative routes amid the demos.

“Motorists can use Modjadji Street if they’re coming from Dlamini and Koma Street if they’re from the south as alternative routes,” Minnaar said.

Minnar also said more police officers have been deployed to the area.

The impending electricity woes come at a time when power utility Eskom has said it is continuing with a campaign it started late last year in Gauteng.

Agencies