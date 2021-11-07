ZANU-PF youth member Sybeth Musengezi says President Emmerson Mnangagwa must urgently fix the economy so that he can leave office with respect.

“Meanwhile, as the young people of Zimbabwe and other progressive minds; we are DEMANDING that Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and your crew immediately fix this nosediving economy so that you can leave offices with dignity,” he says.

Musengezi has courageously taken Mnangagwa to court, saying his Zanu PF leadership is illegitimate and illegal.

He adds that Mnangagwa must end corruption.

“We want a stable economy, functional healthcare & educational institutions, jobs, decent pensions for our elders, decent salaries for our civil servants among other constitutional rights….

“Not this monkey business! We want an END to corruption and abuse of state institutions,” he says.

However, ZANU-PF says Mnangagwa cannot be sued in court.

Zwnews