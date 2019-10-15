Soldiers attack Chiadzwa villagers, Demand US$60 access fee from diamond miners

Zimbabwe soldiers have gone on a terror rampage, attacking villagers and extorting money in United States dollars from them in the area around Chiadzwa diamond mine.

The levels of abuse by soldiers has become unbearable as some villagers are forking out at least US60 to get access to the mine.

A villager who requested anonymity said that the soldiers are coming to them demanding money citing that its an ‘mining access fee’…

“ Young boys and men are tortured and drove out from their drills if they fail to pay the agreed amount of money,”said the villager. “They release you after paying the money and they came back later for you and they will torture you again in your drill,”he added.

Meanwhile the government has set up a team to arbitrate the dispute between the Zimbabwe Consolidated Company (ZCDC) and Chiadzwa Community under the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

The Zimbabwe National Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Aphios Makotore denied receiving such reports.

zmp