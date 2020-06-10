Unconfirmed reports have indicated that members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) stationed at military barracks in Harare and Bulawayo have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Although the nitty-gritty aspects of the new cases could not be immediately verified during the time of publishing, the online Zim Morning Post reported that the cases had been recorded at 1.1 Battalion in Bulawayo while others were drawn from an unnamed military camp in Bulawayo.

The revelations come as 27 more Zimbabweans, all returnees from South Africa, tested positive for the pandemic Wednesday.

After the new cases were recorded, Zimbabwe now has 314 confirmed Covid19 infections, 46 recoveries and four deaths.

Agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews