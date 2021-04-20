A four-star general who is a son of Chad’s slain president Idriss Deby Itno will replace him at the head of a military council, the army announced Tuesday.

“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on state radio, shortly after the announcement that the newly re-elected president had died of wounds while fighting rebels in the north of Chad.

Meanwhile, commenting on Deby’s death, renowned investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono says “The death of Chadian dictator Idriss Déby will not necessarily bring relief to Chad.”

Chin’ono says that was witnessed in Zimbabwe with the removal of Robert Mugabe in a military coup, but instead things got even worse.

He even added: “But here is the joke, his son Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno who is a general in the army is taking over as the head of a military council that will run the country.

“The country’s constitution has been suspended for 18 months!”

-AFP/ Zwnews