The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of six armed robbers linked to a number of cases.

ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi says the suspects were also involved in shoot out with police detectives.

Meanwhile, ZRP urges motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and avoid speeding unnecessarily.

On 16 May 2021, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at 88km peg Harare-Bulawayo Rd, where a motorist driving an Isuzu twin cab vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Passo vehicle.

Four people died on the spot & seven others were seriously injured.

The bodies were taken to Norton Hospital awaiting post-mortem & the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment.

Police will announce names of the victims after their next of kin are notified.

-Zwnews