Simbarashe Chiya (39), a driver delivering Pepsi soft drinks to Shurugwi died at around 6:30am today after he lost control of his truck which overturned at Boterekwa escarpment in Shurugwi and landed on its roof.

Thousands of bottle drinks were strewn all over the place and villagers collected as much as they could after the owner of the truck Owen Mudzimba allegedly gave them the green light to take them.

The accident happened at a black spot infamously referred to as “pabutcher”.

Mudzimba is from Malbereign Harare while the driver is from Kuwadzana.

MASVINGO MIRROR