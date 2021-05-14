The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a Chitungwiza man (32) in connection with a robbery case which occurred on 12 May 2021.

The suspect together with five other accomplices, who are still at large, stormed a house in Chitungwiza armed with a revolver pistol and attacked the complainant with his wife demanding cash.

ZRP said they ransacked the house and stole US$7 000 cash and a Samsung A33 phone.

The victims’ neighbours gave a chase to the suspects leading to the arrest of one suspect while the other five drove off in a getaway Silver Toyota Allion vehicle.

Meanwhile, police in Zambia have arrested three Zimbabweans for stealing 61 thousand Kwacha from a named woman.

The crime was committed at Manda Hill Shopping Mall in Lusaka.

-Zwnews