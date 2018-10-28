Shurugwi man(23) jailed 14 months for smuggling gun from South Africa

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya in Shurugwi

A Shurugwi man was recently sentenced to 14 months in prison for acquiring and smuggling a pistol from South Africa.

Aldart Paul (23) of house number 240 Makusha, Shurugwi appeared before Shurugwi Resident Magistrate Sangster Tavengwa for contravening section 4 (2) of the FIRE ARMS ACT CHAPTER 10:09 as amended by Part L11 Section 1(a) of the Criminal Penalties Amendment Act No 22/2001(unlawful acquiring of a fire arm).

Prosecuting, Bertha Bore told the court that on an unknown date but during the month of March 2018 Aldart Paul unlawfully acquired a Browning Pistol 90, MOD 83,9mm calibre.

Paul acquired the firearm whilst he was not a a holder of any licence or permit under the Fire Arms Act.

A ballistic report dated October 23 from the Criminal Investigation Department, Forensics Department showed that the pistol had been fired but was not linked to any crime scenes recorded in their laboratory, it was also established that the Fire Arm was manufactured after 1900.

Before passing sentence, Magistrate Tavengwa took time to explain that Zimbabwe was a peaceful nation and citizens must not unlawfully acquire firearms.