Firebrand opposition MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has implored on Zimbabweans to desist from the habit of venting their anger over the deteriorating economic situation in the country on social media and face the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime head-on.

In his congratulatory message to president-elect Lazarus Chakwera yesterday, Sikhala said the victory of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) did not come on a silver platter and implored on Zimbabweans to stop talking much and emulate their Sadc neighbors by making urban streets the ‘theatre of the struggle’.

“Our problem as Zimbabwe is that we talk too much and we have all become political analysts. Deliverance zero,” charged Sikhala in an emotionally-packaged brief congratulatory message to the triumphant MCP leader Thursday afternoon.

“This is the challenge we must all face. The role played by civil society leaders and political leaders in Malawi to give direction to the struggle is priceless. They were committed. Planned its prosecution with precision,” he wrote.

We publish the full Congratulatory Message below:

BY JOB WIWA SIKHALA

(MDC Alliance National Vice Chairman)

Congratulations Malawi. Challenge to Zimbabwe. Change of hands in national leadership is critical for every country especially in Africa where rulers think that their subjects owe them a life. Congratulations to Malawi. Thanks to the Malawian people. What we must understand is that this did not come through Whatsapp politics. The sovereign of the people was protected by the Courts after the people have demonstrated their power. People Power resolved the Malawian electoral dispute. Had it not been of the people who stood shoulder high to protect their will, Malawi could not have achieved what it achieved today. The Courts could not be complicity in defeating the will of the people because the voice of the people was roaring in the streets. The street became the theatre of the struggle. Our problem as Zimbabwe is that we talk too much and we have all become political analysts. Deliverance zero. This is the challenge we must all face. The role played by civil society leaders and political leaders in Malawi to give direction to the struggle is priceless. They were committed. Planned its prosecution with precision. We can’t celebrate what we failed to deliver ourselves. I take this as a challenge to all of us to think twice whether we are really serious about a new order in our country. Lets discent from the chariots of Whatsapp politics and look the beast in the eye. This struggle needs direction ladies and gentlemen. If not careful tichasvika pakufa tichingokuza and congratulate those who achieve. As a leader myself, it’s also a huge challenge to me that we have talked enough. It’s time to deliver and act. I will not betray the people of Zimbabwe on that call. Achievers talk less and act more.

Zwnews