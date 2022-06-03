Veteran Redcliff-based emjay, DJ Mitch (real name Mitchell Lungu) has paid tribute to showbiz benefactor and Las Vegas Private Lounge owner Boss Of the Blacks (B.o.B) International as the later hosts talented local hip-hop crooner at the venue.

Speaking to our Arts and Entertainment crew on the sidelines of the Winter Hip-Hop Concert at the Private Lounge Friday night, the 28-year old wheelspinner who is one of the most experienced in the industry in Kwekwe and Redcliff towns said B.o.B, who was born Madron Matiza, has brought a refreshening flair to the musical scene in Redcliff.

“I must say B.o.B International has been good news to music show-goers and merrymakers alike,” he said. “He has been bringing notable artists in this small town. He has played host to several big names who include Takura, Holy Ten (below), Poptain- you name them! “I think when B.o.B International set the Las Vegas Private Lounge, several other entertainment spots are beginning to sprout in Redcliff. The weekends are no longer the same again,” said DJ Mitch.

In an interview with this publication B.o.B International who is also a provincial executive for the Zanu PF Midlands Youth League said:

“We are a brand that is still at its infancy in entertainment and we are proud to be the pacesetters in the rejuvenation of the once sleepy Redcliff, musically. Las Vegas Private Lounge will one day be a force to reckon with nationally”.

DJ Dax of Daxworld International was on the turntables and ably supported by MC Gagaga.

