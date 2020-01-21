SHOCKING IMAGES: An online campaign has been launched to save malnourished lions caged at a Sudanese park.

The five lions at Khartoum’s Al-Qureshi Park, an upscale district of the capital, used to be well, but for weeks have been suffering from shortages of food and medicine.

Sudan is experiencing severe economic collapse charecterised by hyperinflation and shortages caused by political instability and international sanctions.

UPDATE: The Sudanese government has reportedly stepped in to help the starving lions. Reports say a lioness has since died.