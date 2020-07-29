A53-year-old man from Bulawayo collapsed and died in a ZUPCO bus on Wednesday morning.

The man was identified as Mr Tinos Mhlanga who was an employee of St Columbus High School.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said the deceased was said to be diabetic.

“In the early hours of today around 06:00, a Zupco bus was transporting passengers when a man aged 53 who was in the bus collapsed,” he told CITE.

Inspector Ncube added that the bus driver drove to Tshabalala Police Station to report the case and an ambulance was summoned.

“The bus drove to Tshabalala police station and an ambulance was summoned and upon arrival, the man was declared dead,” said Inspector Ncube.

“The relatives were informed and we established that he was a diabetic patient and the body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for post mortem.”