Former Zimbabwe international striker Shingi Kawondera has touched many hearts after he asked the nation to pray for his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga who has fallen on hard times after she was kicked from her marital home by powerful Zimbabwe Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga.

Without mentioning exact details of her current troubles, Shingi posted a happy picture of himself getting a romantic huggy from Marry before she left him for Chiwenga.

He also took a slight dig at her tormentors and said “Mai D u are stronger than any disease or any court case!! #they_cant_afford_u-Peace!!”

Said the ex-warrior who calls himself Shingi Ras Kaondera:

May we all pray for Mary, may God revive her spirit, may she live to see, the wedding of our 1st dawta Destiny, I believe in u Mai D u are stronger than any disease or any court case!! #they_cant_afford_u-Peace!!

