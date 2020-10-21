It certainly does not rain but pours for prominent cleric and Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary after they were arrested by the Hawks over a controversial investment scheme in which various people have been complaining of having been duped of their hard-earned monies by the Bushiris.

According to Sunday World, the couple’s investment scheme is now refusing to release back the funds of the reportedly duped clients.

In a statement, the ECG said the couple was asked to present themselves to the Hawks offices on Monday night in Pretoria accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue relating to the investment company.

“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they (Hawks) are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning a certain investment pertaining to certain company. We are told as the Prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11am appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11am appointment and arrested the Prophet’s wife alone. We are told the Prophet is on his way to the Hawks office to hand over himself. He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide to all what the law compels until all this war is done,”the ECG statement reads.

The church and its leader said they were not ready to discuss the matter in full length as it was still being investigated by the Hawks.

agencies

additional reporting: Zwnews

