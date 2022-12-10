Award-winning Amapiano musician Sha Sha is now officially off the market after getting engaged recently.

The Tender Love songstress confirmed that she is officially off the market on her official Instagram page on Friday.

Sha Sha took to her official Instagram page and posted her left hand with the ring finger adorning a diamond-encrusted engagement ring. She posted the picture with a caption of a heart emoji.

While she has remained mum about the identity of her man, her followers and industry peers took to the comments section to congratulate the Themba Lami songstress.