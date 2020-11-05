The Zimbabwe Women’s Bureau (ZWB) has engaged constitutional commissions in a bid push Government to intervene in the continued abuse of women in the informal sector by law enforcement officers and individuals.

This was said during the Chapter 12 Institutions workshop hosted by ZWB in Harare on Wednesday.

Speaking to media the ZWB board member Gracia Mashingaidze said cases of sexual harassment among female cross border traders were on an increase and law enforcement officers were part of the perpetrators.

“ZWB is greatly concerned at the manner in which Government officials have often put the informal cross border traders in compromising positions that abet corruption. We implore the chapter 12 Commissions to look into these issues.” Mashingaidze said.

“ZWB members are bemoaning incessant searches by Border Control Authorities well beyond the border zones, hindering free movement, and the incessant soliciting of sexual favours by authorities in various departments at ports of entry,” she added.

Mashingaidze said 30% of their members have reported cases of sexual harassment, gender based violence and emotional abuse at several border posts in the country and the perpetrators are usually border control officers.

The workshop was attended by commissioners from the Gender Commission, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

Mashingaidze said the workshop was done as a preparation for the reopening of Border Posts scheduled for 1 December and to show the Chapter 12 Commissions problems being faced by informal traders in the country and to educate the women on their constitutional rights.

“While engagement is on going with the Chapter 12 Commissions, ZWB calls upon duty bearers and responsible government departments to desist from inflicting various forms of Gender Based Violence which include sexual favours, verbal and emotional abuse and soliciting bribes from informal cross border traders who are only seeking to make a living for their families,” Mashingaidze said.

She said female informal traders have been further left vulnerable due to laws and regulations that are unfavourable.

She said some victims of sexual abuse have chosen to remain silent as they fear destroying their marriages and families.

“Most of our members speak about their experiences at borders in our workshops, but are afraid to report to the police and relevant authorities because they are afraid of losing their marriages and families as they do not know how their husbands and family members may take it,” Mashingaidze said.

-Zim Morning Post

