An alleged serial fraudster with a penchant of fleecing illegal money changers operating from the country’s two biggest cities of Harare and Bulawayo, has been arrested by the police after he reportedly got away with over US$60 000.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Malvirn Mtanda, a 35-year-old Harare resident whose ‘fraud-craft’ earned him over US$60 000 after swindling Harare and Bulawayo illegal foreign exchange dealers for a considerable length of time.

While Ass Com Nyathi could not immediately avail the number of charges levelled against Mtanda, it is alleged that the accused characteristically engaged in the criminal acts between July 2019 and January this year.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a serial fraudster for swindling unsuspecting members of the public of more than US$60 000 in Harare and Bulawayo. The suspect Malvirn Mtanda aged 35 years was found in possession of identity particulars in the name of Gerald Magaya aged 36″.

Ass Com Nyathi also said that the accussed defrauded a money changer from Bulawayo Monday last week before cops tracked him down to his hideout in the capital.

“On the 17th of February 2020, the accused approached the complainant and asked him to assist change a substantial amount of money into RTGS. The accused claimed that he had US$ and wanted ZWL cash. The complainant gave the accused person RTGS $105 000 after collecting the money from his colleagues. The accused thereafter said he wanted to change an additional US$4 000 to RTGS through Ecocash,” he said.

StateMedia