The late national hero and legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi’s daughter Selmor has saluted her fans for fighting for and showing her love.

This came after organisers of the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts omitted her from the list of those who are going to take part.

The two day event will take place on September 21 and 22 at Pakare Paya Center in Norton.

Following the omission of Selmor from the list, a lot of music lovers complained, taking the organisers to task and finally her name was included.

“To all who spoke up 4 me, you have been amazing. I’m humbled by the love you have for my father which has extended over to me.

“I will not take it for granted. For that reason & in honour of my father’s legacy, I will be coming to Pakare Paya. Let’s do this right. I love you all,” she said.

Zwnews