The family of a Zimbabwean student Dumisani Mahwite who died on 06/09/24 in Germany is appealing for help to bring his remains back home.

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

“It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved Dumisani Mahwite, who tragically died on Friday, 06.09.2024, in Germany.

“Dumi was student with a bright and promising future ahead of him, a beacon of kindness, warmth, and love in our community, and his loss is deeply felt by his parents, siblings and all who knew him.

“As we come to terms with this devastating news, we are asking for your support to help cover the costs of Dumi’s funeral and to repatriate him back to Zimbabwe, where he can be laid to rest with dignity among his loved ones.

“Any contribution, no matter the size, will be greatly appreciated and will bring us closer to giving Dumi the farewell he deserves.

“Please help us in honoring his life and supporting the family during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you for your generosity, thoughts, and prayers.PLEASE SHARE | The family is seeking donations to help with the repatriation of Dumi Mahwite’s remains. Akashaikira kuGermany where he was studying🙏

“Thank you for your generosity, thoughts, and prayers,” the family said in a statement.