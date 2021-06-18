Controversial Zimdancehall top chanter, Seh Calaz has called upon the country’s youths to refrain from using unprotected sex while emphasising that only himself and other married citizens can enjoy sex ‘condom-lessly’.

According to Calaz (real name Tawanda Mumanyi), the yet-to-be-settled ‘ghetto youths’ must disregard the prevalent cold temperatures associated with the winter season’ and condomise.

Using the vernacular Shona in a Facebook post, Calaz said the youths must condomise in a bid to avoid sexual infections.

‘Maghetto youths bhemba imbosirai isusu hantika, uchazokandawo padhen kana nguva yako yakwana izvezvi pfeka condom ndoziva rinotonhora muchando muno asi ungadii ,unozara #Miraizvozvomhani usati wati Dhuma Dhuma ne siki wakamirira aids,” he said.

Here are some of the responses to the post:

Good advice from the bhanditi boss- Ishmael Starshine Saidi

madhara asanyenga vana vadiki ndivo vakuzadza isu tozonopinda pakazorwa nxaa – Lonius Munyanyiwa Thank You for gud advice boss Yalaa chimbondipindurawo ndomusimbisa zvicingaite mukuru…..1 munhu akapedza masports pa21 Ridim gun salute- Henry Hukuimwe Boss yala thank you very much. Everyday I’m appreciating you. You are now not a musician only but the face of the youths- Hubert Chiseya