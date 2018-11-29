Schools Won’t Open in Jan 2019: Teachers warn govt over peanuts salary, Small bonus payments

IN RESPONSE TO THE DECISION TO PAY OUR BONUS BASING ON BASIC SALARY ONLY
Cdes, we are sending our undiluted position demanding that we be paid our bonus in full as per tradition. It’s unfair labour practice for government to unilaterally dictate how it’s paid. We plead with the cheerleaders at Apex Council to stand with the exploited workers. Surely, we must speak with one voice. If we allow this to stand this is the last we will ever get this Bonus. We encourage all Civil Servants to put pressure on their respective union leadership not to sell out this time. We know they accepted to be paid in bond notes even though they pretend to be demanding payment in USD. At least we all know the TRUTH.
As PTUZ OUR POSITION IS VERY SIMPLE : IF GOVERNMENT PROCEEDS TO THROW THEIR PEANUTS INTO OUR ACCOUNTS THEY MUST KNOW WE ARE WAITING FOR THE OTHER MISSING COMPONENT WHICH MUST BE PAID BY DECEMBER 31 2018.
Come January 2019 Schools will not be open for BUSINESS. We will Ask ALL WORKERS TO JOIN HANDS AND FIGHT TOGETHER. We must UNITE.
Cde Raymond Majongwe (PTUZ Secretary-General)
The unilateral decision to cut civil servants’ bonuses is not only a Labour malpractice, but a human rights violation since its ripple effect has the potential to also cause havoc in the private sector, consequently being prejudicial to immediate and extended families at an unfortunate time of the year as Christmas which is just around the corner.
When a contractual privilege is offered regularly over a period of time, principles of natural justice dictate that it then ceases to be a privilege, but a right. In legal circles, this human/labour right phenomenon is known as the RIGHT TO LEGITIMATE EXPECTATION. We have a precedent; it’s the same logic that restored our bonus when the former Minister of Finance, Patrick Chinamasa tried to play raka-raka with it. Now the new finance minister wants to play us HIDE & SEEK again as if we have never been played before. Do we have a public service minister? Why the silence? The civil service commission? Sleeping on duty kana kuti mune rumwero? ZVANZA ZVENYU ZVOGEZANA NHAI?
APEX COUNCIL taurai tinzwe. ZIMTA muripi? TUZ? PSA? Manyararirei? Taikuudzai kuti murikuitiswa mukati topenga. He-e, he-e, LET’S GIVE DIALOGUE A CHANCE. Nonsense!!
Bonus is a right, not a privilege. Nyangwe Gushungo vakasiya vadaro wani?
