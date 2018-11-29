Schools Won’t Open in Jan 2019: Teachers warn govt over peanuts salary, Small bonus payments

BONUS YANGU AKOMANA, NDIKAFUNGA BONUS NDINO RARA NDIGERE(If I think about bonus I lose sleep)

The unilateral decision to cut civil servants’ bonuses is not only a Labour malpractice, but a human rights violation since its ripple effect has the potential to also cause havoc in the private sector, consequently being prejudicial to immediate and extended families at an unfortunate time of the year as Christmas which is just around the corner.

When a contractual privilege is offered regularly over a period of time, principles of natural justice dictate that it then ceases to be a privilege, but a right. In legal circles, this human/labour right phenomenon is known as the RIGHT TO LEGITIMATE EXPECTATION. We have a precedent; it’s the same logic that restored our bonus when the former Minister of Finance, Patrick Chinamasa tried to play raka-raka with it. Now the new finance minister wants to play us HIDE & SEEK again as if we have never been played before. Do we have a public service minister? Why the silence? The civil service commission? Sleeping on duty kana kuti mune rumwero? ZVANZA ZVENYU ZVOGEZANA NHAI?

APEX COUNCIL taurai tinzwe. ZIMTA muripi? TUZ? PSA? Manyararirei? Taikuudzai kuti murikuitiswa mukati topenga. He-e, he-e, LET’S GIVE DIALOGUE A CHANCE. Nonsense!!

Bonus is a right, not a privilege. Nyangwe Gushungo vakasiya vadaro wani?

Affected Teacher