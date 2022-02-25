The Guinness Book of World Records which names 119-year old Japanese Kane Tanaka (nee Ota) as the oldest living human being on Planet Earth will certainly need to be revised if dubious records from the bungling Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) are anything to go by.

According to a data analysis conducted by the crisis-ridden electoral body, eleven Zimbabweans are older than Tanaka (pictured below) who, at the time of writing this article, has 119 years, 54 days of living.

Plagued by allegations of tampering the voters roll in the pursuit of skewing electoral results in favour of the long-ruling Zanu PF party, the data analysis is fraught with questionable statistics as it also claims that a cumulative figure of 3 112 registered voters in the country are aged between 101 and 110 years while 130 are between 111 and 120.

New Zimbabwe reported that ZEC chief elections officer (CEO) Utoile Silaigwana was not picking up calls for clarification on the matter of the 11 supercentenarians who have broken Tanaka’s record.

The electoral body has been embroiled in a bitter fight with rabble-rousing social media pressure group, Team Pachedu, which exposed massive redirecting of from their registered polling stations to those outside their constituencies, questionable registration patterns amongst a plethora of anomalies.

“ZEC is secretly correcting the issues that we raised and this shows that we are raising genuine concerns,” alleged Team Pachedu.

The pressure group has also implored on auditors, statisticians, database administrators, data scientists and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that deal with elections to also independently audit the voters’ roll.

Zwnews