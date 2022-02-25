First lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has described Thursday’s horrific accident which claimed the lives of four of her aides in Nyanga, as ‘a big loss’ to, not only her office, but Zimbabwe, as a whole.

In condolence messages dispatched to the bereaved families of the quartet, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife said:

The tragic accident which claimed the lives of my four staff members is a big loss to my office and the nation as a whole. The staff members whose commitment to duty was exceptional were part of a dedicated team which played a pivotal role in assisting my office to realise its goals.

As a mother, I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of my children.

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that they will find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones passed away while serving the nation. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

Zwnews