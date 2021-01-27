Acting President Constantino Chiwenga chronicling the life of the late three national heroes, Sibusiso Moyo, Paradai Zimondi and Joel Biggie Matiza during the liberation struggle and after independence said they were courageous men.

Speaking about Moyo, Chiwenga said he will most remembered as the mouth piece of the ‘Operation Restore Legacy.’

Operation Restore Legacy was the code name for the coup that toppled former strongman, Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga also said Moyo worked hard to normalise relations with the international community when he was appointed Foreign affairs minister in the new dispensation.

The acting President speaking about the late Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, he said the nation had lost a unique and hardworking minister.

He said post independence, Dr Matiza held several demanding portfolios in government, and that as minister of transport he was pushing Vision 2030 and contributed to promoting the inclusion of local companies in infrastructure development.

Chiwenga described the late Zimondi as have had been a great strategist and shrewd commander.

He said post independence, Major Gen Rtd Zimondi held various posts in the Zimbabwe National Army, received several prestigious awards.

He added that as Prisons boss, Zimondi spearheaded Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services to focus on rehabilitation of the offender for safe re-integration of offenders back into society.

-Zwnews