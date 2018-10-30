Sanction beggars to be killed, Zanu PF

Zanu pf’s legislator Dexter Nduna caused a stir in parliament after moving a motion that all the country’s saboteurs should face a death penalty.

Nduna left many in stitches after making specific reference that those behind calling of sanctions should be executed.

“I call on this House to put in place laws to say any citizen who calls for sanctions against Zimbabwe must be sentenced to death by firing squad with automatic machine guns and not small weapons,” he said.

A senior lawyer preferring anonymity said the stance by Nduna was shaming especially in the so called second republic.

“Death penalty is intolerable and for such a high profile figure to advocate for it leaves a lot to be desired,” said the lawyer.

Nduna’s recently won the ticket to represent Chegutu West after the electoral court dismissed with costs the electoral petition lodged by MDC Alliance candidate, Gift Konjana, for his national assembly seat in the 2018 harmonised polls.

Konjana was seeking the invalidation of Dexter Nduna’s victory in the 2018 polls.

In the ruling of the Electoral Court handed down by Justice Mary Zimba Dube, the petition lodged by Konjana did not meet the rules governing election petitions.

The petitioner sought an order setting aside the declaration by the Constituency Elections Officer of Dexter Nduna as the duly elected member of the national assembly for Chegutu West constituency in the harmonised elections held on 30 July 2018.

Additionally, the petitioner sought an order of the court declaring him the duly elected member of the national assembly for Chegutu West constituency.

Konjana also sought the Registrar of the Electoral Court to be directed to serve a copy of the order nullifying Nduna’s victory to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Clerk of Parliament of Zimbabwe and finally he sought for the respondents to bear the costs of the suit.